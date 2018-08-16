Yatra resumes, 548 pilgrims leave for Amarnath

national

The pilgrimage was temporarily suspended on account of security concerns leading up to the Independence Day celebrations in Pakistan and India on August 14 and 15

Amarnath Yatra/AFP

The Amarnath Yatra resumed after remaining suspended for three days as a batch of 548 pilgrims left Jammu for the Kashmir Valley on Thursday. They left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in an escorted convoy of 28 vehicles and headed for the Baltal and Pahalgam base camps, police said.

The pilgrimage was temporarily suspended on account of security concerns leading up to the Independence Day celebrations in Pakistan and India on August 14 and 15. Since the annual pilgrimage began on June 28, nearly 2.80 lakh pilgrims have paid their obeisance at the Himalayan cave shrine so far.

More pilgrims have performed the Yatra this year than they did in each of the last three years. Coinciding with Shravan Purnima festival the Yatra will end on August 26.

