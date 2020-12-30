Year-Ender 2020: Celebrities 'being just like us' during the pandemic

The year 2020 was no less than a roller-coaster ride. The entire world came to a halt, and the lockdown was imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While we all were struggling to come to terms with it and stay positive, celebrities were no different. With being at stuck at home with no help, a host of Bollywood stars took up day-to-day activities to keep boredom away.

From Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra, actors found ways to keep themselves busy during the lockdown. They all decided to stay positive and keep themselves occupied with household chores, self-pampering, kitchen farming, and, of course, decluttering and rearranging wardrobes. Let's take a look at the chores celebs took up during the lockdown period. Here's why they are just like us!

Clutter-free zone:

Deepika Padukone took up a lot of cleaning and rearranging amid the lockdown. The actress has confessed how she never sits in one place and is always doing something or the other when at home. If not cleaning, she rearranges her wardrobe compulsively. Kriti Sanon was also seen decluttering her wardrobe. Not only this, as domestic help was on leave, Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan washed their own utensils and swept floors.

Baking and cooking:

It's not just Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt who took up cooking and baking during the lockdown. Other divas like Mouni Roy, Divyanka Tripathi, Deepika Padukone also took up the ladle. Keeping it calm and being positive every day isn't an easy thing to do, and during the COVID-19 lockdown, many found solace in cooking. Did you know Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sonali Bendre made their own smoothies to kickstart a healthy day?

Makeup tips:

The best way to keep the boredom away was to pamper yourself! A host of Bollywood divas took upon themselves to create DIY tutorials and makeup tips for their fans. Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Shruti Haasan, Nauheed Cyrusi, Yami Gautam and many such celebs made their vlog about DIY hair mask, homemade face mask recipes, among other things.

Farmville:

With the COVID-19 lockdown shutting everyone in their homes, Bollywood celebrities were constantly looking for new ways to stay occupied. A popular way to keep busy that emerged for the stars was organic farming. Salman Khan had a wonderful time enjoying country life at his Panvel farmhouse. The actor rode a tractor and even planted rice in his farms. Many others were also busy growing organic vegetables and fruits in their garden, while some took up the task of keeping the gardens clean.

Painting is soothing:

Art is therapeutic, and no one can deny that fact. Many celebrities like Salman Khan, Tahira Kashyap, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Soha Ali Khan took up the paintbrush and unleashed their inner artist. The results were beautiful and colourful, indeed. Saif Ali Khan indulged in some father-son bonding time with son Taimur Ali Khan. Apart from Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap also pursued painting as a hobby.

