Year-ender 2020: Delhi Metro recalls the year with stunning pictures

Recalling the strenuous year that 2020 has been, the official Twitter account of Delhi Metro shared four pictures recapping it. The rewind pictures are not only highly relatable for Delhiites but they left many with a feeling of nostalgia, recalling memories about how things used to be.

Here's what the Delhi Metro tweeted:

2020 in 4 photos. #2020Rewind pic.twitter.com/Tcr66bPLtH — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I à¤Âà¥Âà¤ªà¤¯à¤¾ à¤®à¤¾à¤¸à¥Âà¤Â à¤ªà¤¹à¤¨à¥Âà¤ÂðÂÂ· (@OfficialDMRC) December 25, 2020

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Metro posted four images and said, "2020 in 4 photos. #2020Rewind." The four pictures truly tell a significant tale has each paints its own story in a unique manner.

The first photo shows the hustle and bustle that is synonymous with Delhi Metro stations, while the second and the third photograph show how deserted trains and platforms had become over the year due to COVID-19 enforced lockdown.

The last picture depicts how travellers are using the services since they have resumed, including people wearing face masks and maintaining social distance.

Since being shared, the post has collected over 700 likes and nearly 100 retweets. Commented on the post one user said, "This is actually a big change," while a second user wrote, "Cool but who took the pics inside metro? Is it allowed?"

