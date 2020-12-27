Search

Year-ender 2020: Delhi Metro recalls the year with stunning pictures

Updated: 27 December, 2020 11:34 IST | mid-day online correspondent | New Dekhi

The first photo shows the hustle and bustle that is synonymous with Delhi Metro stations, while the second and the third photograph show how deserted trains and platforms had become over the year due to COVID-19 enforced lockdown

Picture used for representational purpose only
Picture used for representational purpose only

Recalling the strenuous year that 2020 has been, the official Twitter account of Delhi Metro shared four pictures recapping it. The rewind pictures are not only highly relatable for Delhiites but they left many with a feeling of nostalgia, recalling memories about how things used to be.

Here's what the Delhi Metro tweeted:

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Metro posted four images and said, "2020 in 4 photos. #2020Rewind." The four pictures truly tell a significant tale has each paints its own story in a unique manner.

The first photo shows the hustle and bustle that is synonymous with Delhi Metro stations, while the second and the third photograph show how deserted trains and platforms had become over the year due to COVID-19 enforced lockdown.

The last picture depicts how travellers are using the services since they have resumed, including people wearing face masks and maintaining social distance.

Since being shared, the post has collected over 700 likes and nearly 100 retweets. Commented on the post one user said, "This is actually a big change," while a second user wrote, "Cool but who took the pics inside metro? Is it allowed?"

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 27 December, 2020 11:05 IST

Tags

delhidelhi metro rail corporationTwitternational news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK