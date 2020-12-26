Year-ender 2020: Top 14 viral videos that took internet by storm

This picture has been used for representational purposes

The year 2020 was one of the most difficult years ever, but even amid the adversities, there were people who tried to make it tolerable with their talent.

Artists from various genres came forward to make some unique pieces of art. Also, 2020 was a year that saw some major cultural and socio-political movements and that inspired art as well.

Furthermore, 2020 also showed us that netizens can be harsh sometimes but can also shower people with love and support. Case in point: the ‘Baba ka Dhaba’ couple.

Be it the light-hearted content created by artists or videos from differetn intense situations, these brought the entire country together in laughter and empathy in between a health and economic crisis.

From Yashraj Mukhate’s catchy tunes or Eshna Kutty’s groovy moves, this year, we were blown away by the talent we have in the country.

So, to wrap up the year, we have brought you 12 viral videos that in their own way defined the year 2020.

1. Yashraj Mukhate's rasoda song

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashraj Mukhate (@yashrajmukhate)

2. Yashraj Mukhate's 'biggini' song

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashraj Mukhate (@yashrajmukhate)

3. Lucky Ali's O Sanam unplugged

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucky Ali (@officialluckyali)

4. Eshna Kutty's hoop dance

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eshna Kutty (@eshnakutty)

5. Nawang Namgyal salutes Indo-Tibetan Border Police

Salute!



Happy and inspiring again...



Nawang Namgyal, the 5 years old student of LKG salutes Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans near a border village in Ladakh. #Himveers pic.twitter.com/aoA30ifbnU — ITBP (@ITBP_official) November 15, 2020

6. Esther Hnamte Maa Tujhe Salaam cover

Mesmerizing Esther Hnamte, a 4-years-old kid from Lunglei, Mizoram singing

Maa Tujhe Salaam; Vande Mataram https://t.co/at40H8j3zv pic.twitter.com/O1Nq2LxACK — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) October 30, 2020

7. Dr Arup Senapati's flawless moves

Meet my #COVID duty colleague Dr Arup Senapati an ENT surgeon at Silchar medical college Assam .

Dancing infront of COVID patients to make them feel happy #COVID19 #Assam pic.twitter.com/rhviYPISwO — Dr Syed Faizan Ahmad (@drsfaizanahmad) October 18, 2020

8. Nawang Namgyal's second salute

Salute!



Namgyal, a local kid in Chushul, Ladakh saluting the ITBP troops passing by.



The enthusiastic kid saluting with high josh was randomly clicked by an ITBP Officer on 8 October morning. pic.twitter.com/dak8vV8qCJ — ITBP (@ITBP_official) October 11, 2020

9. Baba Ka Dhaba's heartbreaking tale

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Wasan (@youtubeswadofficial)

10. 68-year-old woman's cycle journey to Vaishno Devi

A 68 year old Marathi lady is going to Vaishnodevi on her own, alone, by geared cycle. 2200 km from Khamgaon. Mother's power ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ #MatruShakti pic.twitter.com/TcoOnda2Zg — Ratan Sharda ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@RatanSharda55) October 19, 2020

11. New Zealand cops' Bollywood Diwali

12. Actor Deep Sidhu's 'This is revolution' speech

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swati K (@mynameswati)

13. Lucky Ali's Goa version of O Sanam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nafisa Ali Sodhi (@nafisaalisodhi)

14. Shehnaz Gill unstoppable!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashraj Mukhate (@yashrajmukhate)

