Year-ender 2020: Top 14 viral videos that took internet by storm
To wrap up the year, we have brought you 12 viral videos that in their own way defined the year 2020.
The year 2020 was one of the most difficult years ever, but even amid the adversities, there were people who tried to make it tolerable with their talent.
Artists from various genres came forward to make some unique pieces of art. Also, 2020 was a year that saw some major cultural and socio-political movements and that inspired art as well.
Furthermore, 2020 also showed us that netizens can be harsh sometimes but can also shower people with love and support. Case in point: the ‘Baba ka Dhaba’ couple.
Be it the light-hearted content created by artists or videos from differetn intense situations, these brought the entire country together in laughter and empathy in between a health and economic crisis.
From Yashraj Mukhate’s catchy tunes or Eshna Kutty’s groovy moves, this year, we were blown away by the talent we have in the country.
1. Yashraj Mukhate's rasoda song
View this post on Instagram
2. Yashraj Mukhate's 'biggini' song
View this post on Instagram
3. Lucky Ali's O Sanam unplugged
View this post on Instagram
4. Eshna Kutty's hoop dance
View this post on Instagram
5. Nawang Namgyal salutes Indo-Tibetan Border Police
Salute!— ITBP (@ITBP_official) November 15, 2020
Happy and inspiring again...
Nawang Namgyal, the 5 years old student of LKG salutes Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans near a border village in Ladakh. #Himveers pic.twitter.com/aoA30ifbnU
6. Esther Hnamte Maa Tujhe Salaam cover
Mesmerizing Esther Hnamte, a 4-years-old kid from Lunglei, Mizoram singing— Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) October 30, 2020
Maa Tujhe Salaam; Vande Mataram https://t.co/at40H8j3zv pic.twitter.com/O1Nq2LxACK
7. Dr Arup Senapati's flawless moves
Meet my #COVID duty colleague Dr Arup Senapati an ENT surgeon at Silchar medical college Assam .— Dr Syed Faizan Ahmad (@drsfaizanahmad) October 18, 2020
Dancing infront of COVID patients to make them feel happy #COVID19 #Assam pic.twitter.com/rhviYPISwO
8. Nawang Namgyal's second salute
Salute!— ITBP (@ITBP_official) October 11, 2020
Namgyal, a local kid in Chushul, Ladakh saluting the ITBP troops passing by.
The enthusiastic kid saluting with high josh was randomly clicked by an ITBP Officer on 8 October morning. pic.twitter.com/dak8vV8qCJ
9. Baba Ka Dhaba's heartbreaking tale
View this post on Instagram
10. 68-year-old woman's cycle journey to Vaishno Devi
A 68 year old Marathi lady is going to Vaishnodevi on her own, alone, by geared cycle. 2200 km from Khamgaon. Mother's power ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ #MatruShakti pic.twitter.com/TcoOnda2Zg— Ratan Sharda ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@RatanSharda55) October 19, 2020
11. New Zealand cops' Bollywood Diwali
#Diwali— Geeta Mohan Ú¯ÛÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂØªØ§ ÙÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ ÙÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÛÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÙÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¤à¤¾ à¤®à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¹à¤¨ (@Geeta_Mohan) November 18, 2020
New Zealand police officers celebrating Diwali at Wellington Police Academy.
Lovely!! #HappyDiwali@nzpolice @IndiainNZ @NZinIndia@MukteshPardeshi @BhavDhillonnz @NZPoliceMedia pic.twitter.com/FeoRJ4N59T
12. Actor Deep Sidhu's 'This is revolution' speech
View this post on Instagram
13. Lucky Ali's Goa version of O Sanam
View this post on Instagram
14. Shehnaz Gill unstoppable!
View this post on Instagram
