Year-ender 2020: Top 14 viral videos that took internet by storm

Updated: 26 December, 2020 16:47 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

To wrap up the year, we have brought you 12 viral videos that in their own way defined the year 2020.

This picture has been used for representational purposes

The year 2020 was one of the most difficult years ever, but even amid the adversities, there were people who tried to make it tolerable with their talent.

Artists from various genres came forward to make some unique pieces of art. Also, 2020 was a year that saw some major cultural and socio-political movements and that inspired art as well.

Furthermore, 2020 also showed us that netizens can be harsh sometimes but can also shower people with love and support. Case in point: the ‘Baba ka Dhaba’ couple.

Be it the light-hearted content created by artists or videos from differetn intense situations, these  brought the entire country together in laughter and empathy in between a health and economic crisis.

From Yashraj Mukhate’s catchy tunes or Eshna Kutty’s groovy moves, this year, we were blown away by the talent we have in the country.

1. Yashraj Mukhate's rasoda song

 
 
 
2. Yashraj Mukhate's 'biggini' song

 
 
 
3. Lucky Ali's O Sanam unplugged

 
 
 
4. Eshna Kutty's hoop dance

 
 
 
5. Nawang Namgyal salutes Indo-Tibetan Border Police

6. Esther Hnamte Maa Tujhe Salaam cover

7. Dr Arup Senapati's flawless moves 

8. Nawang Namgyal's second salute

9. Baba Ka Dhaba's heartbreaking tale

 
 
 
10. 68-year-old woman's cycle journey to Vaishno Devi

11. New Zealand cops' Bollywood Diwali

12. Actor Deep Sidhu's 'This is revolution' speech

 
 
 
 13. Lucky Ali's Goa version of O Sanam

 
 
 
14. Shehnaz Gill unstoppable!

 
 
 
First Published: 26 December, 2020 09:00 IST

