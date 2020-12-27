Year-ender 2020: Top offbeat news that left us in disbelief

One of the many things that year 2020 taught us is being ready for any curveball or any unexpected situation that life may throw at us. This year, we came across several pieces of news that left us in utter disbelief. Here is a list of some offbeat news to replay the year in a few minutes.

1. Customer gives Rs 3.68 lakh tip to US waitress

A customer left 5,000 dollars (Rs 3.68 lakh) tip to a waitress at an Italian restaurant in Pennsylvania, US. Anthony’s At Paxon’s Facebook page shared the photo of the bill with a thank you note.

2. 9-year-old girl plays synthesizer while undergoing brain surgery

Madhya Pradesh: 9-year-old Soumya who underwent brain tumour operation at Birla Hospital in Gwalior, played the piano during her operation.



She says, "I played the piano for at least 6 hours, I also played mobile games. I feel better now." pic.twitter.com/n2CgFtgK1U — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2020

A nine-year-old girl from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior put up a brave front and played the synthesizer while undergoing brain surgery at the BIMR hospital. The surgery was performed on Soumya to remove a tumour in her brain. While doctors removed the tumour, Soumya was awake and played the synthesizer.

3. Bride calls off wedding after groom's friends drag her to dance floor

A bride and her family from Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh called off the wedding after the groom’s friend forced her to dance against her will. Everything was going as per plan until friends of the groom dragged the bride to the dance floor to which her family vehemently objected and things turned ugly. So much so, that the wedding was called off and the police were asked to intervene.

4. Mumbai: IPS officer shares Google review of a police station written by 'detainee'

IPS Santosh Singh, shared the Google review of Naya Nagar police station at Mira-Bhayandar by one Mansuri Avesh. The review read, “Got arrested there. They treated me very well, the cells are also great...The officers are also kind...would definitely go there once again if I get the chance."

5. Mumbai Police use viral 'haircut baby' video to convey message

Mumbai Police shared a precautionary post for citizens in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic and guess who featured in it? That kid who made headlines for his viral haircut video. In a post on Instagram, the Mumbai Police shared a snippet of Anushrut, wherein the child rebuked the barber for cutting his hair, and said, "Arre, mat karo yaar (Don't do this, please)." This is basically the message that responsible Mumbaikars will tell those citizens who step out of home without masks, Mumbai Police said.

6. Bride tests positive for COVID-19, gets married at care centre wearing PPE suit

#WATCH Rajasthan: A couple gets married at Kelwara Covid Centre in Bara, Shahbad wearing PPE kits as bride's #COVID19 report came positive on the wedding day.



The marriage ceremony was conducted following the govt's Covid protocols. pic.twitter.com/6cSPrJzWjR — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2020

Staying true to India’s enthusiasm for weddings, a couple from Rajasthan got married at Kelwara COVID-19 centre at Bara, wearing PPE suits as the bride tested positive on the day of the wedding. The wedding was attended by only the priest and the person filming the wedding. All government protocols were followed.

7. Man posts photo wearing red lipstick after mother shamed

Comments about his mother’s choice of lipstick colour at a family get-together prompted Kolkata resident Pushpak Sen to post a picture on Facebook. The accompanying text and picture, that shows a bearded Sen with bright red lipstick and kohl-lined eyes, went on to be widely shared on social media, with many praising him for taking a stand.

