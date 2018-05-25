Yeddyurappa accuses H D Kumaraswamy of 'arrogant' behaviour

Questioning Kumaraswamy for not allowing Deputy CM G Parameshwara from the Congress to speak in his maiden press conference, Yeddyurappa said it indicated his lack of camaraderie towards the coalition partner



Kumaraswamy shakes hands with AICC President Rahul Gandhi, in Bengaluru. Pic/PTI

BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa on Thursday accused Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy of "arrogant and authoritative behaviour", claiming that he did not seem to have faith or trust in the Congress.

Questioning Kumaraswamy for not allowing Deputy CM G Parameshwara from the Congress to speak in his maiden press conference, Yeddyurappa said it indicated his lack of camaraderie towards the coalition partner.

"Kumaraswamy's arrogant behaviour makes it clear that he does not have faith or trust in the Congress party," Yeddyurappa claimed in a statement. "What can people expect from such an unholy alliance? It also indicates lack of camaraderie in him," he alleged.

