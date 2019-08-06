Yediyurappa govt to bring out ordinance to increase contingency fund

national

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa held a cabinet meeting in which a decision was taken to bring out an ordinance to increase the contingency fund

B S Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday held a cabinet meeting in which it was decided to bring an ordinance to facilitate the release of Rs 2,000 to farmers of the state under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

"Ordinance to release Rs. 2000/- State's Share under Krishi Samman Yojana to farmers*-- Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa held a cabinet meeting today in which a decision was taken to bring out an ordinance to increase the contingency fund from Rs 80 crore to Rs 2200 crore," tweeted Chief Minister's Office, Karnataka.

"This is to facilitate the release of Rs. 2000/- to the farmers of the State in first instalment under Prime Minister's Krishi Samman Yojana. The ordinance is being Forwarded to His excellency the Governor for his approval," CMO said in another tweet.

Under PM-KISAN scheme, an amount of Rs 2,000 each in three instalments will be transferred directly to the bank account of beneficiaries through the Direct Benefits Transfer (DBT) scheme.

