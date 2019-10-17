Yeh Dosti Hum Nahin Todenge: Farah Khan and Tabu celebrate 30 years of friendship

Bollywood is an industry where there are no permanent friendships and enmities. One of the only friendships that has stood the test of time is that of Rishi Kapoor, Jeetendra and Rakesh Roshan. And there's another duo that continues to be friends for 30 glorious years. Any wild guesses? Well, it's Farah Khan and Tabu, and the choreographer-director took to her Instagram account to share this great news. Take a look:

The post attracted comments from actors like Aditi Rao Hydari, Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonali Bendre. If you all remember, Tabu had a blink-and-miss appearance in Khan's directorial debut, Main Hoon Na. They even worked together in Priyadarshan's Virasat, for which Khan won her first Filmfare Award for Best Choreography. It's high time the two reunited for a film.

On the work front, Tabu was last seen in De De Pyaar De with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh and had a cameo in Salman Khan's Bharat. She now gears up for Jawaani Jaaneman with Saif Ali Khan and debutante Alaia Furniturewalla, slated to release on November 29, and Mira Jair's A Suitable Boy, the adaptation of Vikram Seth's novel of the same name. It also stars Ishaan Khatter and newcomer Tanya Maniktala.

Khan, on the other hand, will return to direction with the remake of Satte Pe Satta, touted to star Hrithik Roshan and Anushka Sharma, and tentatively titled Sattrangi. The film will be produced by Rohit Shetty.

