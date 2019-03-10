Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Shireen Mirza takes up role of doctor

television

Shireen Mirza to play a doctor in a short film Eerypur

Pic courtesy/Shireen Mirza's Instagram account

Actress Shireen Mirza, popular for her work in the TV show "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein", has been roped in to play a doctor in a short film.

"I'm playing the role of a young doctor who is assigned an internship in a small hospital in Eerypur. The story revolves around the new place, who she meets there and what happens to her," Shireen said in a statement.

"It is about the 24 hours of her life which she didn't expect. I can't call it a thriller or horror or drama. It is a genre that I hadn't come across before, and that is what excited me to associate with it," she added.

The movie "Eerypur" has been written and directed by Shilpa Srivastava, and produced by Fundamental Pictures. Shireen has also appeared in TV shows such as "Dhhai Kilo Prem" and "24".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever