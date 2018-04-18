Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Divyanka Tripathi's mother-in-law Shahnaz Rizwan quits show

Renowned for tickling the funny bones of viewers, Shahnaz Rizwan, known for her character as Santoshi Bhalla has put down her papers and is all set to quit the show



Shahnaz Rizwan. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

Actress Shahnaz Rizwan, who played the character of Divyanka Tripathi's mother-in-law, Santoshi Bhalla is all set to the quit the show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actress spent five years in the show and struck the right chord with the audience. Her character is one of the most-loved ones.

While speaking to Times of India, Shahnaz Rizwan confirmed the news and stated that she has put down her papers already and is all set to quit the show. However, the actress cites personal reasons for quitting the show and makes it clear that she had a healthy relationship with everyone on the professional front. Rizwan said that she wants to return to London and stay with her family.

"Yes, I am all set to quit the show," said Shahnaz Rizwan. "There is no such reason professionally. It's just that I am really missing my family who is settled in London and eagerly waiting to go back to them. Actually not many know that I flew down to India just for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. My son had produced a movie in which I had acted. The makers of YHM saw my performance and wanted me to be a part of the show. Initially, I was reluctant but I decided to go for it. My family also pushed me into taking up YHM. But now after 5 years after staying alone in Mumbai, I am missing my sons who are settled in London. I want to stay amidst my loved ones now."

The actress also opened up about her equation with Neena Kulkarni (Divyanka's onscreen mother). She agreed on having some indifference between them and a certain level of insecurity growing within Neena. "Not everybody gets along well and a few are extremely professional, we are one of them. But she is a fine artist. When I entered the show, she thought that I wouldn't be able to live up to audience's expectations since I was put opposite to her character. She considered that I was a newcomer as compared to her since she has been in the industry for 40 years and has given some impeccable performances. But not many were aware of the fact that I was no newcomer and have a history of the same business. I have won a lot of accolades that I can proudly boast of. But when she saw that I was getting a lot of appreciation from viewers and the response to my character was terrific, a little insecurity grew within her mind. But I won't absolutely blame her for that because she has a wide range of work in her success book and has also worked opposite a few stalwarts of the Bollywood industry. So this feeling of insecurity is natural. In fact, she herself had admitted to me of how she never expected such fine acting skills out of me. I have been a part of the Pakistani film industry since I was a toddler, but a few did not know about this here and were shocked when they learned of it. But I hold no grudges. There is absolutely no ill feeling."

Shahnaz Rizwan also stated that though Karan Patel, her on-screen son has temper issues, he and Divyanka, both love her dearly. She said that she would miss the entire team of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi Stays Back In London For Hubby Vivek Dahiya After Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Shoot

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates