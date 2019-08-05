Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Priyanka Kalantri names newborn Vihaan

television

Vikaas Kalantri and Priyanka Kalantri, who welcomed a baby boy last month, have now shared an adorable picture of their son on Instagram

Priyanka Kalantri shared this photo on her Instagram account.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Priyanka Kalantri who welcomed a baby boy with husband Vikaas Kalantri on July 24, 2019 took to social media on Monday to share the name of the newborn. On August 5, 2019, Vikaas Kalantri showed the world a glimpse of his newborn baby boy. The new parents have named their little one, Vihaan, and in an Instagram post explained the meaning of his name. Vihaan means a "new day" or "Dawning of a New era." The post shared by Vikaas pictures him kissing Vihaan's forehead, wherein, the baby's face is not revealed but he is covered in a printed sheet.

Many prominent television celebrities congratulated the couple on this post. Anita Hassanandani shared awestruck emoticons while Ankit Bathla wrote, "This is sooooo cute .. May Vihan be blessed with loads of happiness and love. Congratulations (sic)"

Comedian-actor Mubeen Saudagar also congratulated Vikas by commenting, "Congratulations bhai, best feeling (sic)." Sara Khan, Ankit Gera, Guunjan Vikkas Manaktala also dropped heartfelt messages on the post shared by Vikaas.

Priyanka Kalantri also shared a post where she is seen lying on the hospital bed holding the baby in her arms. She stated that the picture shared on Instagram was the first photo of Mumma and baby and it was clicked by Vikaas. She wrote: "Love At First Sight, This is a first picture taken after my son @vihaankalantri was born and I took him into my arms. It felt like the biggest achievement of my life. I'm so grateful to God for this moment. The most special moment of my life (sic)"

During her pregnancy, Priyanka Kalantri kept sharing photos on her social media account where she flaunted her bump.

Priyanka Kalantri was seen in the popular television show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She essayed the character of Ayush Agarwal's sister. As per her Instagram biodata, she is also a wedding planner and blogger. In the past, she did television shows like Rang Badalti Odhni and Palkon Ki Chaon Mein. She tied the knot with actor Vikaas Kalantri in 2012 and this is their first baby together.

