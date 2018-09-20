Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai bids adieu to Ganpati

television

Actors Shivangi Joshi, Parul Chauhan were seen dancing their hearts out with the entire crew of the show

The team that prays together, indeed, stays together. A true testimony to this fact is television's long-running daily soap, 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' team. The entire unit has been celebrating Ganeshotsav for the last nine years. They followed suit this year, too. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai unit welcomed Lord Ganesha on September 13, and bid adieu to the elephant-headed idol on Wednesday evening.

The entire set was decorated and Ganesh visarjan was done amid huge fanfare. The team - Shivangi Joshi, Parul Chauhan along with producer Rajan Shahi performed rituals together, and escorted the idol to the beautifully decorated chariot. Actors Shivangi Joshi, Parul Chauhan were seen dancing their hearts out with the entire crew of the show.

An onlooker stated that there a sense of deep gratitude in the entire team's behaviour in thanking and bidding adieu to Bappa. They tried and made this goodbye as festive as they could. The team was joined by Shivangi's parents as well as Parul's fiancé Chirag Thakar, who danced with the teams of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

On the other hand, the show's actress Parul Chauhan is trending on social media for her marriage news. The actress is all set to marry best friend Chirag Thakar on December 12.

