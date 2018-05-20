Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is up for a two-year time leap

Buzz is that the story will be based out of Udaipur, after the leap



A still from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Be it the tightknit storytelling, extravagant sequences or impeccable performances, Rajan Shahi’s nine-year-long Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is one of the best shows to watch on the screen today. Here is some great news for the avid watchers of the show, the story, which has already crossed 2650 episodes, is all set to take a two-year leap soon. Talking about the same, Shahi says, “The show will undergo a revamp where the sets and the storyline is concerned. Not only is the story going to change but fresh talent will also be added to the cast.”

It is safe to say that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has still retained its freshness. The quality of the show has always been its benchmark and has stood class-apart.

Buzz is that the story will be based out of Udaipur, after the leap. “Besides Udaipur, the story will show Mumbai city for the first time. Mumbai will be explored beautifully in the show. More characters will be included from the city in the storyline as well,” says a source, close to the show.

The show has always stood out in terms of styling and presentation, which is why it is one of the top three shows on the tube today. In fact, it is the topmost show of Star Plus and one which has consistently delivered since its launch. “The success is because the makers have kept the core of the show always intact. And keeping that in mind, the soul and the texture of the show will not change. A number of shows have come and gone, but ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ has always stood out as a strong pillar of Star Plus,” adds our source.

The show has its high dose of entertainment, romance, drama and also touches social issues effectively. The recent track on the show which focussed on how women are stalked was widely appreciated. “The TRP of the episode went very high. In the show, women from different parts of society come together and give a statement to men, who trouble women, that women are capable enough to take to task,” says the source.

Where the cast of the show is concerned, it has often undergone transformations. People come, and people go, but the show has never really depended on anyone. While we can’t wait for the magic to unravel on the 21st of May, the makers have been very tight-lipped about the new storyline. But the energy level among crew and cast is very high.

