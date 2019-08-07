Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik to propose to Vedika?

television

In a turn of events, Kartik will go down on one knee to convince Vedika for marriage. Kartik wasn't ready for this union and seeing that he still loves Naira, Vedika had called off the marriage during the Mehendi ceremony.

Mohsin Khan as Kartik and Pankhuri Awasthy as Vedika in a still from the show. Picture Courtesy: Kaira Fan club

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is amongst one of the longest-running shows on television. Even after eight years of being aired on television, this family drama manages to gain a prominent position in the TRP chart list. After assuming that Naira (Shivangi Joshi) has died, the family couldn't see Kartik (Mohsin Khan) miserable personally and professionally.

Therefore, his great-grandmother decides that he should once again tie the knot, this time with Vedika (Pankhuri Awasthy). Although Kartik is against the idea of remarrying as he still loves Naira, he gives in to save his great-grandma's life, who struggles between life and death on the hospital bed. The last few episodes showed Kartik and Vedika's Mehendi ceremony. However, a character named Aditya in the show sees Naira in Udaipur and rushes to the Goenka house to inform Kartik, but nobody believes him as the display of his screen breaks. Therefore, he fails to show Naira's video recording and Naira's brother ends up beating him black and blue.

This affects Kartik and he rushes to his room and Vedika sees him crying for Naira, and decides to call off the wedding. However, what move will Kartik make after this is yet to be shown. However, a report in tellychakkar says that Kartik will convince Vedika for marriage. He goes down on one knee to convince her to get married.

On the other hand, Naira does not want Kartik or the Goenka family to discover that she is alive and has a son named Kairav. She is aware of Kartik taking the plunge and is battling her inner demons.

Let's see what unfolds next.

