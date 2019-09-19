Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan diagnosed with Dengue

The entire team and crew of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai may be filled with bittersweet emotions currently. On one hand, the show completed 11 years and 3000 episodes on September 11 that is one of the most fascinating achievements in recent times or in fact in television history. On the other hand, the leading man, Mohsin Khan, was diagnosed with Dengue.

But it seems there's nothing to worry about as the actor also stated he's recovering and will be back on the show soon.

Taking to his Twitter account, he shared this heartbreaking news with all his fans that got them worried:-

Down with dengue. Be careful staying outdoors for too long guys.. i'll be up n runnin soon inshallah ;) — Mohsin Khan (@momo_mohsin) September 18, 2019



Khan began his career in 2014 with successful and popular shows like Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi and Nisha Aur Uske Cousins. He shot to fame with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and became a household name. The television industry can be as fickle as the Hindi film world where soaps and reality shows can shut down even before you can blink. Khan, however, continues to rule the small screen with his charm and persona and rule the viewers' hearts. It really takes a lot of passion, perseverance, and perspiration to carve your own niche in the Television world in a mere span of five years, and this actor has consolidated his position as one of the most dependable actors currently.

His fans have showered their love, blessings, and support on him and we are sure the actor will be back with a bang and give us more incredibly entertaining episodes.

