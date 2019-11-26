Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke to undergo a twist in the tale

Rajan Shahi's Ye Rishte Hain Pyar Ke, which is a spin of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is being loved by masses and classes. And now, a twist is going to come in the show which is sure to blow your mind!

The show is going for a few month's time leap and the look of every character has been changed. The youth is loving Abir and Misthi (Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma) and Kunal and Kuhu (Ritvik Arora and Kaveri Priyam) and they are sure to love them more in their new avatar.

Producer Rajan Shahi has given a fresh look and perspective to the show. Not only will there be a short leap, but with the addition of actor Vatsal Seth's character, the dynamics of interpersonal relationships are sure to change.

Now we need to wait and watch what will happen next!

