MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke to undergo a twist in the tale

Updated: Nov 26, 2019, 08:49 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Love Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke? Now get ready for a twist that will leave you surprised

Picture Courtesy: PR
Picture Courtesy: PR

Rajan Shahi's Ye Rishte Hain Pyar Ke, which is a spin of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is being loved by masses and classes. And now, a twist is going to come in the show which is sure to blow your mind!

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

The show is going for a few month's time leap and the look of every character has been changed. The youth is loving Abir and Misthi (Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma) and Kunal and Kuhu (Ritvik Arora and Kaveri Priyam) and they are sure to love them more in their new avatar.

Producer Rajan Shahi has given a fresh look and perspective to the show. Not only will there be a short leap, but with the addition of actor Vatsal Seth's character, the dynamics of interpersonal relationships are sure to change.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

Now we need to wait and watch what will happen next!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

yeh rishta kya kehlata haitelevision newsbollywood news

Kriti Sanon speaks on comparison with Priyanka Chopra's Kashibai role

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK