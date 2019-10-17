MENU

Yeh Saali Aashiqui motion poster is out now; see video

Published: Oct 17, 2019, 13:10 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Yeh Saali Aashiqui starring Vardhan Puri and Shivaleeka Oberoi is all set to release on November 22, 2019.

Yeh Saali Aashiqui poster
Yeh Saali Aashiqui poster

Vardhan Puri, Amrish Puri's grandson, is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Shivaleeka Oberoi in a romantic thriller titled Yeh Saali Aashiqui. If you ever thought that a perfect love story exists, think again. Every thing's twisted, including their romance.

Check out the motion poster of the film below:

Vardhan had earlier assisted on films like Ishaqzaade, Daawat-e-Ishq and Shuddh Desi Romance. On his acting debut, he shared, "I was supposed to start off with a period-drama with Jayanti bhai, but for some reason, that didn't work out. He approached me later for this film which I loved and immediately gave my nod to. It's a performance-oriented role and in terms of treatment it will be in a space similar to (Hollywood director David Fincher's psychological thriller) Gone Girl's."

Produced by Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen) and Rajeev Amrish Puri, directed by Cherag Ruparel, Yeh Saali Aashiqui starring Vardhan Puri and Shivaleeka Oberoi is all set to release on November 22, 2019.

