Yeh Saali Aashiqui: Vardhan Puri goes the extra mile to prepare for his character in his debut film

Actors walking the extra mile to get into the skin of their characters have become a norm. Months before the shoot of the film, the actors get into massive preparation to nail each and every aspect of their characters, be it their look, language, mannerisms, body language, etc. Similarly, the young promising newcomer Vardhan Puri too believes in pushing the envelope for his characters.

Even before the release of his debut film, Yeh Saali Aashiqui, Vardhan, grandson of the late Amrish Puri, has already become a celebrated name in the industry that certainly speaks volumes for the young promising actor. Having started his acting journey with theatre at the tender age of five, Vardhan feels blessed to play such a layered, complex and challenging character in his debut film.

According to Vardhan, getting into the skin of his character, Sahil Mehra, was a challenging task. Opening up about how challenging it was for him, Vardhan explains, "It is emotionally one of the most difficult yet satisfying phases of my life playing Sahil Mehra. It's like playing five different characters at the same time. Since the character is so layered and nuanced, there are so many emotions involved. Sahil reacts very quickly and is an extremist."

For his very first film, Vardhan visited a mental hospital and the Central Jail as character prep. "We went to a hospital in Agra where they treat mentally ill patients and spent a lot of time interacting with them and the doctors. I've met some really complex minds and got really affected by that. If that wasn't enough, the same day we decided to visit the Central Jail and went to the High Security Vault where some of the most dangerous criminals in the history of India stay.

He added, "We spent time interacting with them and understood their reason of committing crime. We met a criminal who had done 180 murders, a guy who killed his wife and children, and then there was a guy who killed 200 villagers while they were asleep because he was frustrated of not getting justice and people used to make fun of him. That's when I realised that the human mind is the most dangerous thing in the world and it was actually a huge responsibility to play a complex character with a twisted mind," informs Vardhan.

Vardhan goes on to add, "Honestly, I'm still not out of my character. I have done almost 90 plays and about 2500 performances but I have never been able to get rid of any character from my system. Similarly, Sahil Mehra will always be a very special part of my life. I'm still living his life."

Ever since the trailer of Yeh Saali Aashiqui has been launched, Vardhan has been receiving compliments for his performance from respected filmmakers, producers and actors, especially megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who tweeted about the hard-hitting trailer.

