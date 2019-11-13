Yeh Saali Aashiqui: Vardhan Puri insisted on auditioning for his debut film

Vardhan Puri, the grandson of the legendary actor Amrish Puri, is all set to make his Bollywood debut this month in Yeh Saali Aashiqui. The film, directed by Cherag Ruparel, features newcomer Shivaleeka Oberoi opposite Vardhan.

The trailer of the same was released earlier this month which was well appreciated by not only his industry friends but also senior actors who took over their social media to congratulate Vardhan on the fantastic trailer of his debut. In a recent interview when the debutant was asked how he ended up being a part of the film, he says, "Cherag and I have been working on this project for two-and-a-half years.

He added, "Being involved with the film right from its inception, I was certain that only an actor who could justify the role must be cast. The producers and the studio heads told me that I would be perfect for the part, but I insisted on being auditioned by Cherag, just to make sure that I fitted the role. Luckily, for me, the audition went well and all the stakeholders jointly decided to lock me. "

Yeh Saali Aashiqui, produced by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (pen) and Rajeev Amrish Puri, releases on November 22.

