Yes Bank Case: CBI arrests Wadhawan brothers

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday arrested Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan from Mahabaleswar, in connection with the Yes Bank scam case after issuing a non-bailable arrest warrant by the Court of Special Judge, CBI Cases in the Sessions Court in Mumbai.

Both accused will be produced before the Special CBI Court at Mumbai on Monday afternoon. The CBI had registered a case on March 7 on the allegations of fraud against Yes Bank, in which the Wadhawan brothers and former MD- CEO of Yes Bank Rana Kapoor and others were accused.

The accused were absconding in the beginning of the investigation and evaded arrested. Accordingly, following a petition filed by the CBI, the Special Court, Mumbai had issued NBW against them on March 17. Even after the issuance of NBW, they had not appeared before CBI or the Court. On March 9, the CBI received information that both the accused were located in Satara and lodged at a Government Institutional Quarantine Centre at Panchgani.

Thereafter, an email was immediately sent to DM and SP of Satara directing them to not releasing the accused without NOC from CBI or order of the Court and taking other necessary steps to prevent them from absconding.

On the request of the accused, the Court issued an order on April 18 to put a stay the execution of NBW till May 5, which has been vacated by the Court on April 25 on the CBI’s request. The investigation is underway.

Amid a countrywide lockdown where no one was allowed to travel, the state's home department on April 8 had issued passes to brothers Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan, to travel with seven family members from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar, which created quite a stir.

Aware that the issue would spark a fresh controversy, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had immediately ordered a probe in the case and sent The IAS officer in question on compulsory leave.

