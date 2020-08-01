Yes Bank scam: Special CBI court rejects bail pleas of Wadhawan brothers

This picture has been used for representation purpose only

A special CBI court on Friday rejected the bail pleas of DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj, accused in the Yes Bank scam. Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan, promoters of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) and RKW Developers respectively, were arrested in April by the CBI in connection with the scam. Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor is also an accused in the case.

According to the CBI FIR, the scam started taking shape between April and June 2018, when Yes Bank invested R3,700 crore in short-term debentures of the scam-hit DHFL. In return, the Wadhawans allegedly 'paid a kickback of R600 crore' to Kapoor and his family members in the form of loans to DoIT Urban Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd held by the latter's wife and daughters, the CBI has claimed.

The duo is also being probed by separately by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the case.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news