'Yes man' Ravi Shastri is the most bizarre thing I have heard, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, it can be recalled, wanted Ravi Shastri to coach the team after Anil Kumble's exit. Pundits have also criticised Shastri's lack of tactical acumen as a coach following overseas defeats in South Africa and England this year

Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri arrive for the pre-Australia tour press conference at the BCCI headquarters, Wankhede Stadium yesterday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Virat Kohli jumped to the defence of head coach Ravi Shastri, who is often perceived to be a 'yes' man to the Indian skipper.

"It is the most bizarre thing that I have heard. I don't think anyone has said no to me more than him in Indian cricket. Honestly, he is one guy I can speak to and get an honest opinion. If there is something that doesn't need to be done, it doesn't need to be done. I have made more changes to my game listening to him than anyone else. We are not going to hold a banner and say this is what we are doing [though]," said Kohli yesterday.

When asked what Shastri brings to the table apart from just motivating the players, Kohli said: "He makes people believe that they belong to this level. I can vouch for it." The captain revealed that he "came out of that shell" and benefitted from Shastri's entry as team director in 2014 when the team was coached by Duncan Fletcher. "Shikhar Dhawan in the 2015 World Cup... he can vouch for it as well. He [Shastri] has been the most important factor in getting the best out of the players," said Kohli.

