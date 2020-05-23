Yesteryear actress Mumtaz reacts to death hoax on video, says, 'See? I'm not dead!'

It must be quite disconcerting to read of or hear about one's own death from someone else. That's something most of our yesteryear actors have to go through at one point or another. Death hoaxes are a bane in the lives of famous personalities, and where most of the time they tend to ignore these rumours, actress Mumtaz has decided to put an end to them, once and for all.

In a video shared by her daughter Tanya Madhvani, Mumtaz has reached out to her fans and updated them on her health and wellbeing. She tells them, "See? I'm not dead! I'm alive and I'm not that 'buddhi' as they say..."

Sharing the video, Tanya wrote, "Message from my mother to her fans! With another death hoax going around she is well and doing great! Despite images of her being spread across the internet when she was fighting her cancer battle many years ago that claim she looks old! She is now healthy and happy and beautiful! Give her a break she is 73!" Check out the video for yourself!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Madhvani (@tanyamadhvani) onMay 22, 2020 at 2:08am PDT

We love the sass and wit Mumtaz showed in the video! The actress sure knows how to shut down rumours and do it in style. Also, don't you think Mumtaz looks hale, hearty, and gorgeous as always? How we wish these death hoaxes would end!

