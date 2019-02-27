Yo Yo Honey Singh gives a shoutout to the most trending video of 2012

music

By giving multiple hits the magic of Honey Singh is still intact and the millions of views for his every song is the proof that he is the king of chartbusters

Yo Yo Honey Singh

Over the years Yo Yo Honey Singh has given us several successful hits that we all have grooved upon. Interestingly, Brown Rang is the first song which Yo Yo Honey Singh has not only rapped but sung as well. The singer gives a shoutout to #BrownRang song which was the first Punjabi song in India to ever trend on YouTube #1.

Yo Yo Honey Singh took to his social media and shared, "#BrownRang was the most trending video of 2012 on YouTube. It's been 8 years #YoYoHoneySingh #TheMagicContinues' and another with another post shared the fact, "Do you know #BrownRang was the first Punjabi song in India to ever trend on YouTube #1 #YoYoHoneySingh #themagiccontinues Artwork by @vermmillioncommunication"

With the comeback song 'Makhna', Yo Yo Honey Singh has again spilled the magic and the song has garnered a humongous response around the world witnessing 113 millions of views on YouTube. Makhna which released on 21st December under the Label T-series has been creating waves amongst the masses.

Recently, Yo Yo Honey Singh bagged the 'Song of The Year' Award for his chartbuster song 'Dil Chori' at recent Music Award held in Mumbai. 2018 has been a rocking year for Yo Yo Honey Singh as he delivered many chartbusters such as Dil Chori and Chote Chote Peg, This Party Is Over Now, Rangtaari to the Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani featuring single Urvashi.

Yo Yo Honey Singh has conquered the Indian Music Industry with his exceptional music and inimitable style. The singing sensation has spilled his magic all over again on the hearts of his fans.

On the work front, Yo Yo Honey Singh has many projects lined up for which he is prepping in full swing and ready to treat all his fans with more hits.

