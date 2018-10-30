Yo Yo Honey Singh launches new talents in his upcoming single

music

Yo Yo Honey Singh who has time and again encouraged upcoming talents will be launching aspiring musicians in his next

Yo Yo Singh Honey

Music sensation Yo Yo Honey Singh created immense excitement amongst his fans as he announced his upcoming music video after a long wait. The music composer who has time and again encouraged upcoming talents will be launching aspiring musicians in his next.

Recently, Yo Yo Honey Singh offered a treat to his fans as he announced his upcoming music video with a glimpse from the same. The composer will be seen returning to the screen after a long wait and has been eagerly anticipated by the audience. The musician recently shared a glimpse of the song which will also comprise of a few new talents that would be launched by him. Earlier, Yo Yo Honey Singh has often guided, trained and supported multiple budding musicians. The social media pages of the composer are a testimony of the same as he keeps giving shoutouts to the budding talents.

Expressing his thoughts on his upcoming video, Yo Yo Honey Singh shares, "This year it's been important to present new music for my much-loved fans and I'm blessed they have liked the tracks. Thanks to the massive response from my fans, they give me the much-needed energy for my singles and film songs which have been much loved by the audience. Every song I make is most important to me but I've put together something extra special and crazy in my music video which will be out next month. I've put the hugest amount of hard work in presenting the song with a new look and new vibe for all to enjoy. I am hoping all my fans will like my comeback music video and my new look. I am glad to shoot the same at the most exotic location of Cuba."

Yo Yo Honey Singh started the year treating the audience with chartbusters like Dil Chori Sada Ho Gaya, Chote Chote Peg. After which the composer recently presented the audience with Rangtaari, Urvashi, Billionaire, which went on to create a rage amongst the masses. After a gap of four years, Yo Yo Honey Singh is now coming up with his single music video under the label of T-Series.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates