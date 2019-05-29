Yo Yo Honey Singh's Makhna marks 200 million views

music

Yo Yo Honey Singh's Makhna which is on the top of every party playlist clocks 200 million views on YouTube

A still from the song, Makhna

Yo Yo Honey Singh's Makhna which is on the top of every party playlist clocks 200 million views on YouTube. The song has gripped the nation with its peppy music and has also been bagging awards at the award function.

Announcing the song's massive 200 million views, the singer took to his social media and shared the video of the song. Over the years, Yo Yo Honey Singh has offered several successful chartbusters that have turned into sensations and the favourite party songs for the longest times. The humungous stardom of the music sensation has now lead to a song on him.

With the comeback song 'Makhna', Yo Yo Honey Singh has again spilled the magic all over again garnering a humungous response around the world witnessing millions of views on YouTube. Makhna which released on 21st December under the Label T-series and has been creating waves amongst the masses.

Recently, Yo Yo Honey Singh bagged the 'Song of The Year' Award for his chartbuster song 'Dil Chori' at recent Music Award held in Mumbai. The year 2018 has been a rocking year for Yo Yo Honey Singh as he delivered many chartbusters such as Dil Chori and Chote Chote Peg, This Party Is Over Now, Rangtaari to the Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani featuring single Urvashi.

Yo Yo Honey Singh has conquered the Indian Music Industry with his exceptional music and inimitable style. The singing sensation has spilled his magic all over again on the hearts of his fans.

On the work front, Yo Yo Honey Singh has many projects lined up for which he is prepping in full swing and is ready to treat all his fans with more hits after another massive milestone.

Also Read: Yo Yo Honey Singh: Remakes shouldn't harm the flavour of the original song

Top entertainment stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates