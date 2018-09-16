Yo Yo Honey Singh's Mitron and Manmarziyaan connection!

bollywood

While Mitron featured the song This Party Is Over Now composed by Yo Yo Honey Singh, Manmarziyaan had the leading character played by Vicky Kaushal dreaming to become Yo Yo Honey Singh

Yo Yo Honey Singh

One of the most popular music sensations in the world, Yo Yo Honey Singh has been omnipresent this season as the music composer features in the two big releases of this Friday, Mitron and Manmarziyaan. While Mitron featured the song 'This Party Is Over Now' composed by Yo Yo Honey Singh, Manmarziyaan had the leading character played by Vicky Kaushal dreaming to become Yo Yo Honey Singh!

'This Party Is Over Now' became an instant hit as the song topped the charts in no time from its release. The song has resonated very well with the listeners and has struck a chord with the party goers.

Yo Yo Honey Singh kickstarted the year with his two chartbuster songs 'Dil Chori' and 'Chhote Chhote Peg' and is currently working on many songs.

The ace rapper is working on multiple singles and has already completed 24 tracks and is working on more songs. Yo Yo Honey Singh is currently exploring a mix of dance, love and R&B songs.

Yo Yo Honey Singh is a name which has been synonymous with new age music, the rap sensation has time and again treated his fans with chartbuster songs. The ace composer has always something new to offer to his fans with his every new song.

Over the years Honey Singh has a range of chartbuster songs like Lungi Dance, Dheere Dheere, Desi Kalakar, Love Dose, Chaar Bottle Vodka, Angreji Beat, Main Sharabi, Dil Chori to his credit.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates