Yo Yo Honey Singh's next offering, LOCA, is just a few hour away. Excited?

Yo Yo Honey Singh's next release is just a couple of hours away and the fans can't contain their excitement as the fans have been waiting for the iconic musician's next ever since the drop of the first poster and then, the teaser. It all takes a process and telling us more, the rapper shares some insights with us!

Yo-Yo Honey Singh sharing his excitement on Instagram earlier wrote, "Final countdown has started for #LOCA Get ready to go #LOCA tomorrow at 11:00 am.#LOCA0303 #YoYoHoneySingh #YoYoNewSong #IamLOCA." (sic)



The rapper sharing some more information about the song says, "Loca is more like a vibe, and we are showing one of the craziest and most lavish parties that happen across the world. There's song and dance, and a lot of fun."

Adding more about the song, Yo Yo Honey Singh tells us about the process as well, "I had developed just the beats and instrumentals for the song, which was very Spanish, and then we came up with the word, Loca. We wrote some crazy verses of rap and named the song Loca because the Indian audience is quite familiar with the word".

The teaser of the song has surely struck the right chords with the audience and we surely can't wait to groove to it. The rapper has never failed in treating the audiences with the best of party hits and has always ensured he delivers his best. The new release will definitely upgrade our existing playlists and the audiences can't wait!

The year 2020 is going to surely be a LOCA year for the singer, which is all set to release on March 3, 2020, with much more in store. Honey Singh had a superhit 2019 where he gave the superhit with Khadke Glassy, Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha and then, Peeyu Datt Ke.

