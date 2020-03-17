Yo Yo Honey Singh looks unrecognisable

Punjabi singer Maninder Buttar, who shot to fame with Sakhiyaan, posted a snapshot with Yo Yo Honey Singh. It was a fanboy moment for Maninder at Singh's 37th birthday bash in New Delhi. The singer captioned the image, "Finally met Yo Yo @yyhsofficial bhaaji bhaaji ne eko gal kahi "Dontstop" keep gud music up bro !! #fanmoment [sic]"

The Lungi Dance and Chaar Bottal Vodka crooner looks unrecognisable. After battling bipolar disorder, Singh has been making rare appearances in B-Town. Singers Jazzy B, Milind Gaba and Sukhe also attended the bash.

Speaking about Yo Yo Honey Singh, the rapper released his new song Loca. The lyrics are penned by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Lil Golu and is also sung by Yo-Yo Honey Singh and Simar Kaur. The song has upbeat music and the tunes perfectly resonate with the perfect summer vibes and have so much of its own Latin twist to it. The audience has loved this song and is considered as one of the chartbusters. Yo-Yo Honey Singh has surely given the perfect summer song we all need! Shot in the exquisite location of Dubai, the song has a great party vibe one could enjoy grooving on to!

Yo-Yo Honey Singh had a superhit 2019, he gave the superhit with Khadke Glassy, Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha, and Peeyu Datt Ke. Now in 2020, the singer is surely going to have a LOCA year.

Loca is co-produced by Bobby Suri and Honey Singh where the music video is directed by Ben Peters produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar. The year 2020 looks promising for the iconic musician where Loca is the perfect groove, to begin with!

