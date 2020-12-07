Experts share Yoga Asanas for Pregnant Women

When actor and mom-to-be Anushka Sharma posted a photograph of her successfully nailing Sirsasana or the headstand yoga pose, last week, it created quite the stir on social media. "For Sirsasana, which I have been doing for many years, I ensured that I used the wall for support and also my very able husband supporting my balance to be extra safe. This was also done under the supervision of my yoga teacher Eefa Shrof who was virtually with me through this session," Sharma wrote.



Virat Kohli helps wife Anushka Sharma do the Sirsasana. Pic/Instagram

For the many out there who were inspired by Sharma to practise yoga during pregnancy, we reached out to celebrity yoga experts Ira Trivedi and Payal Gidwani Tiwari to share a trimester-wise guidebook on how to take it forward safely, keeping all restrictions in mind.

The first trimester

"What you should or shouldn't attempt in the initial stages of pregnancy highly depends upon your yoga experience," emphasises Trivedi. Avoid rigorous or unsupervised workouts, since the chances of miscarriage in the first trimester are very high. "It is common for experienced yogis to even attempt headstands. But if you are a basic yoga practitioner, who has been doing it a couple of times a week for a few years, basic stretching and light movements are beneficial in the first trimester."



Ira Trivedi, celebrity yoga expert and author

Breathing can play an important role in alleviating stress, she adds. "Avoid the stomach-thumping Kapalabhati and focus on Anulom vilom. The alternate nostril breathing technique will help you deal with morning sickness, fatigue and nausea. Another safe routine to follow during this trimester is the Sukshma Vyayam." As the name suggests, it consists of gentler and simple yoga exercises for beginners. The seven-minute routine involves sitting in a comfortable posture. Repeat most of the steps for 15 seconds.

>> Start by massaging your head and scalp with your palms on either side of your head to facilitate blood circulation to the brain.

>> Pinch your eyebrows next using your thumb and index finger gently.

>> Roll your eyes clockwise and anti-clockwise. Shut your eyes tight and open them wide.

>> Pull your ear lobes downwards and hold it. Then move it clockwise and anti-clockwise.

>> Run your pointer, middle, and ring finger from the jawline to the chin and massage your cheeks. You may keep your mouth open.

>> Open and close your jaws 10 times.

>> Rotate your neck clockwise and anti-clockwise.

>> Rotate your head similarly.

>> End by vigorously shaking your hands off for two minutes.

Second trimester onwards

"To strengthen your spine and alleviate back pain as the weight of the baby grows rapidly, you can also experiment with the simple standing and seating postures," quips the expert.



Payal Gidwani Tiwari

For example, Konasana, also known as the angle pose involves side stretching of the body and spine. Another pose could be Veerbhadrasana or the warrior pose, which requires the practitioner to be in a lunge position. While your knee is kept forward at a 90-degree angle, the back toes are at a 45-degree angle. It strengthens your arms, shoulders, thighs and back muscles.

She also recommends Trikonasana which requires you to extend both arms, with your legs spread apart and your one foot turned at a 90-degree angle. You then bend your upper body towards the lead foot. While your one arm reaches towards the ground, the other is faced towards the sky.

Seated asanas like the Vakrasana, which involves a simple spine twist or the Bhadrasana or butterfly pose, can also be practised, she adds. For butterfly pose, you join your feet with your toes and soles touching. You use your hands to grasp your toes and pull them toward the pelvis.

Parvatasana (mountain pose) is also recommended. Here your legs are on the ground in padmasana, or lotus pose; your upper body is stretched upwards, and your arms are over the head and palms pressed together, resembling a mountain.

"Yogic nidra and Shavasana are a must for women performing prenatal yoga," she adds. While Shavasana involves lying on your back comfortably like a corpse, Yoga nidra or yogic sleep is a powerful form of meditation where you rest in shavasana and practice systematic meditation.

Checklist

>> Payal Gidwani Tiwari warns expecting mothers against replicating what they see on social media without guidance: "If you have been practising yoga for three to four years, you can continue with light postures, if your gynaecologist advises it. But if you are new to the discipline, pregnancy isn't the time to experiment. Just go on walks instead," she says.

>> The first trimester is crucial. Avoid exercising in that period. Once your uterus is strong enough, you can perform basic postures and freehand exercises. Trikonasana, Setu Bandhasana or simple leg lifts are advisable.

>> In the final trimester, practice breathing techniques and poses that involve squats and keeping your feet against the wall. They ease swelling in the feet and prepare you for labour.

