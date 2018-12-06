Yoga exposition in Pune to mark BKS Iyengar's birth centenary

national

The exposition began at Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, on December 3 and will conclude on December 14, they said

Pune: Over 1,000 people from across the globe will attend the mega yoga exposition in Pune, Maharashtra to mark the birth centenary of world-renowned yoga guru late B K S Iyengar, his family members said. The exposition began at Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, on December 3 and will conclude on December 14, they said.

"More than 1,000 individuals, who practice 'Iyengar Yoga', from over 50 countries are participating in the event," the yoga guru's daughter Geeta Iyengar told reporters here on Wednesday. Many people suggested B K S Iyengar to file patents for the props, like the yoga mat, that he designed, but he never did so as he was more keen on taking the benefits of this ancient form of exercise to people, his grand-daughter Abhijata Iyengar said.

The family members said they were making efforts to take the Iyengar Yoga to various cities in the country by organising workshops. B K S Iyengar, founder of the Iyengar School of Yoga, was born on December 14, 1918 at Bellur in Kolar district of Karnataka. He died in Pune on August 20, 2014 at the age of 95.

