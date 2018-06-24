Yoga has slowly become an integral part of me: Jacqueline Fernandez

She said yoga is all about how you tune into your body and mind. "It has been 10 years in Bollywood and million points to yoga, for being my ultimate stress-buster," Jacqueline said

Jacqueline Fernandez

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez says yoga is an integral part of her life, and it helps her lead a stress-free life. "I have been a health and fitness enthusiast for as long as I can remember. Be it my personal or professional life, I have always tried to skew my time and energy towards activities and brand that share my belief," Jacqueline said in a statement to IANS.

She added: "In the past couple of years, Yoga has slowly become an integral part of me, and I am so proud of how far I have come. I'm travelling most of the time, which makes it extremely challenging to maintain a set workout schedule. There is one motto which I make myself stick to, in the studio, on set and at the gym -- 'Good things come to those who sweat'."

She said yoga is all about how you tune into your body and mind. "It has been 10 years in Bollywood and million points to yoga, for being my ultimate stress-buster," Jacqueline said.

The actress, who is also an investor in Indian cold pressed juice brand RAW Pressery, tells her yoga mantras:

The downward dog: The downward dog makes me not only feel but look fresh and alive, especially after a long shoot day. This inverted weight-bearing pose gets the blood flowing to my face giving me a dewy, vibrant look. It is the best way to filter out all the thoughts going through my mind, and really focus on my posture and breath.

What doesn't kill you, makes you stronger: Initially, when I just started embracing yoga, I would run at the thought of a headstand. With diligence and practice, I can now do a headstand with a number of variations, only to realise that it is an amazing way to channel any negative energy and also reconnect with your inner self. I do lose my balance often, but what gets me going is doing it over and over again until I feel the steady calm breath as I ease into the asana.

The art of markat asana: The asana or monkey pose is the 'dream pose' for most yogis (including me). The split involves patience and technique. A lifelong journey for many yoga practitioners, this one can be quite intimidating at first, but with steady practice and deep rooted love for your body, you can slowly stretch its limits.

