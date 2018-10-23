Yoga is a powerful and beautiful spiritual practice, says model Gisele Bundchen

other-sports

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen

Gisele Bundchen, the supermodel wife of National Football League superstar Tom Brady, has worked hard to maintain her svelte figure. In her book Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, Bundchen has revealed that yoga is her go-to option when it comes to staying fit.

Bundchen has tried different types of yoga over the years, but hatha yoga, the practice of physical postures, is her favourite. "Yoga can be helpful in so many ways. It's so serene that I can be in a state of meditation while practising. Whether it involves music or mantras or breath work or meditation, it is a powerful and beautiful spiritual practice. Plus a gentle practice works best for me, since I do everything else in my life with intensity," Bundchen wrote.

Meanwhile, she explained that while many people have different reasons to exercise, she does it for clarity. "Some people exercise to get a great body. I exercise for sanity and clarity, too. My approach has less to do with wanting to be the best and more with wanting to give my best," she added.

