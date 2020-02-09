Yoga on the go

Boho Beautiful

Entrepreneur Devita Saraf who tunes in to Yoga Wanderlust on YouTube, says the instructor performs yoga at some of the most scenic places, in the world and her instructions make the toughest asanas seem like a breeze.

Fee: Rs 6,379 onwards

Available at: @bohobeautifullife

Asana Rebel

A more holistic app that helps you plan and design your day to keep it healthy. A lot of recommended exercises on this platform are yoga-hybrids. The quick ones are perfect for those on-the-go. You'll find warm ups, burpees, and post workout stretches as well.

Fee: Most videos are free. Plans start at R280 per month

Available at: Asana Rebel App

Yoga on Healthify

This home-grown app is quite holistic in its approach towards health, and offers personal transformation programmes for students of yoga, professional certification courses for teachers and therapists and continuing education opportunities for yoga teachers, therapists and professionals in the field of health and wellness. You can choose your instructor and pick a programme.

Fee: Rs 2,000 per month

Available at: HealthifyMe app

Yoga Vibes

This fully-loaded library of videos for online yoga classes has some of the best curated exercises to guide you on your asana journey. Choose from over 85 teachers and seven specialised partner classes; you can even filter by teacher, length, level, style and focus to find a class that meets your needs.

Fee: Rs 21,217 onwards

Available at: yogavibes.com

Blogilates

This fun channel by award-winning fitness instructor Cassey Ho has the world hooked. While the form may not be hardcore yoga, many patrons find the use of pop music with classical pilates routines similar to power yoga. Wealth manager Salonee Sanghvi who started on it a year ago, loves the flexibility it provides. "I used to have back pain and the physiotherapist recommended yoga or pilates to strengthen the core and back muscles. Ho's videos focus on different parts of the body. A monthly calendar tells you what videos to follow on which day for a great workout."

Fee: A 12-week self-paced class is Rs 21,282

Available at: blogilates.com

