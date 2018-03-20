Yoga training for primary school teachers in Sikkim

Yoga has been introduced in the curriculum in all government schools from the academic session 2016-17



Representation pic

The Sikkim government is training primary school teachers in the state so that they can give lessons on basic yoga to students, an official release has said. As many as 266 primary school teachers have been given the training so far, it said.

Yoga has been introduced in the curriculum in all government schools from the academic session 2016-17. To ensure that all schools have trainers from the beginning of this academic session, the training was organised in phase-wise manner for all districts in which 266 teachers were trained on the basics of yoga, the release said.

The two week-long training was held by the Directorate of Primary Education under the Human Resource Development Department (HRDD) in all the districts from March 7, the Information and Public Relations (IPR) said in the release. A total of 10 'Master Trainers' were roped in to impart basics of yoga to the teachers.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever