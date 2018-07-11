Yogendra Yadav: Narendra Modi Government targeting my family in vendetta

"Modi regime now targets my family. Two days after my nine-day padyatra in Rewari and launching of agitation for MSP and against liquor thekas, a massive IT raid is on at the hospital cum nursing home of my sisters in Rewari

Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav on Wednesday accused the Narendra Modi government of targeting his family, allegedly in retaliation for his launching an agitation for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers.

In a series of tweets, Yadav said that two hospitals run by his sisters' family in Haryana's Rewari were raided by Income Tax officials on Wednesday, two days after Yadav concluded his nine-day visit to the state to mobilise the people over MSP and other issues.

"Please search me, my home, why target my family?"

"Please search me, my home, why target my family?"

In another tweet, he said that more than 100 officials from Delhi raided the hospital at 11 a.m. on Wednesday and "detained" all the doctors, including his sisters, brother-in-law and nephew, in their chambers.

"Hospital sealed, including ICU for new-born babies. A clear attempt to intimidate. Modiji you can't silence me," Yadav said.

In the evening, Yadav tweeted again saying the raid was still on as it was apparently taking time to "cook up something" against his family.

"Latest from Rewari: No contact yet with my sisters. No one allowed to go in or come out of the two hospitals. IT search continues, likely to continue through tonight. Seems it's taking them time to cook up something!" he said.

Social media was flooded with solidarity messages for Yogendra Yadav with a number of activists, journalists and opposition politicians expressing shock at the "vendetta" action.

