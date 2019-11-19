Yogesh Kathuria: an exceptionally talented comedy creator on Internet

Yogesh Kathuria is one of the top video creators in comedy genre on Youtube , Facebook, Instagram, and Tiktok Without a doubt, he has always managed to bring a smile on the face of his audience (families) via his videos.

The proficient Yogesh Kathuria hails from Sonipat, Haryana and is a house-hold name for his comical videos. So much so, that his popularity has reached to more than 765,000 subscribers till date.

However, life hasn't always been daisies for the comedy king, as Yogesh has faced a lot of obstacles in his life, yet has risen above them all, as a popular comedy star in YOUTUBE India today. Yogesh has a keen interest towards acting, from the time when he used to participate in various plays in school.

While, Yogesh belonged to a middle-class family, with his father, a worker in a company, being the sole provider of the family. After, completing his high school education, Yogesh used to wash utensils in a shop, to help his family financially.

It was after, that Yogesh started working in a hotel for 2yrs. These ups & downs in his life has never deterred Yogesh from helping out his family and keep struggling to pursue his dreams which, has indefinitely ended up making him a famous YouTuber, today!

Despite his young age, Yogesh Kathuria has broken all the barriers and attained success; he is a definite example of determination and positivity. His hard work and passion towards his work is unmatchable and it's proved through the heights he's reached, today.

Yogesh has proved the world every dream is possible, and every goal is reachable, if we work hard for it!

It was in 2017, that Yogesh started working with many YouTubers, followed with his own channel *YOGESH KATHURIA* in the year 2018. His first video on April 16, 2018, garnered him loads of views and subscribers, and he soon became popular for his acting chops.

He has list of remarkable collaborations with many YouTubers and Bollywood actors like Ali Fazal , Dinesh Lal Yadav ( Nirahua ) , Shreyas Talpade, Sonnalli Seygall, Millind Gaba, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vardhan Puri, Shivaleeka Oberoi and many more. And, now he boasts an audience reach of over 123 Million views on his own channel!

Being a popular icon not only on YouTube but also on Facebook and Instagram, he has become a social media star known for his daily updates and comical dosages that are loved by more than 191,000 followers on Facebook and 48,300 on Instagram as well.

Here's one of Yogesh Kathuria's famous dialogues are: "Jeb Katri, Itni baat nahi sochta mein kya kyu kaise mere pas hai bahot paise."

With his ability to make people laugh, Yogesh has been called as one of the best comedians on YouTube. Hopefully, he will soon be on the big screen, living his dream of acting and a star comedian!

