Yogeshwar Dutt salutes Sardar Vallabhai Patel's Statue of Unity

The Statue of Unity, an engineering marvel completed in record time of 33 months, stands a world record 182 metres tall

Yogeshwar Dutt

India wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt yesterday paid tribute to the Iron Man, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, on his 143rd birth anniversary yesterday.

"Your views will always inspire us to be united in our dedicated task to help our nation progress," wrote the 2012 London Olympics bronze medal-winner on Twitter alongside a picture of the statue of the former leader which was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat yesterday.

