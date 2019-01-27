Yogi Adityanath: 9 lakh more senior citizens to get pension by Jan 30

national

Lauding the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yogi said that earlier the banks did not open accounts without a deposit of Rs 1,000. Modi ensured that poor people also have their bank accounts at zero balance, he said

Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): The Uttar Pradesh Department of Social Welfare has transferred Rs 10,000 crore as pensions and scholarships directly to the bank accounts of beneficiaries, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday.

"The department is giving pension to 37 lakh senior citizens. Nine lakh more senior citizens will start getting pension by January 30," he said.

"We are planning to raise the current amount of pension from Rs 400 per month to Rs 6,000 per year so that they can fulfill their common needs, the Chief Minister said.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, said Yogi, the state government provides Rs 1.5 lakh financial assistance per household in villages and Rs 2.5 lakh in cities. In addition to Rs 1.5 lakh in villages, Rs 12,000 is given to build toilets.

The Chief Minister gave scholarships to students of Dr Shakuntal Mishra RashtriyaÂ Punarvas Vishwavidyalaya. This will be a source of inspiration for those who do not want discrimination, exploitation, and corruption. More students should get scholarships so that they can engage in studies and can work for the society, the state, and the country,ÂÂÂ he said.

