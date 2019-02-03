Yogi Adityanath addresses Bengal rally via phone, calls WB government undemocratic

national

Denied permission to land his chopper in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the "Gantantra Bachao" (Save Democracy) rally in South Dinajpur of the state, through a telephone call.

In his address that was broadcast using an audio link, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister slammed Mamata Banerjee and said her Trinamool Congress government in the state "can suppress people but cannot suppress their voices."

"Mamata Ji must accept that one should not misuse the administration in a democracy. The manner in which the administration in West Bengal is functioning should not be acceptable at all," Yogi Adityanath said.

"Time and time again we have seen in West Bengal that the government has targeted the Opposition leaders. These incidents prove that the present TMC government ruling the state has no faith in democracy," the Uttar Pradesh CM said in his address over a telephone.

He also tore into other political parties for participating in TMC led 'United India' rally in Kolkata recently.

"The political parties who took part in the Mamata Banerjee-led United India rally must first look at themselves," the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said.

The BJP leader also accused the West Bengal government of not letting people follow their belief systems.

"On the occasion of Navaratri, the TMC government didn't allow people to offer prayers to the goddess Durga. In this way, they are suppressing the belief system of people. This shows the undemocratic attitude of the government. The TMC is full of goondas (thugs)," he said.

Chief Minister Yogi also lauded BJP workers and volunteers for protesting outside the South Dinajpur district magistrate's house over denial of permission for his chopper.

"I thank you all for protesting for me and fighting with the TMC workers after my chopper was denied permission to land at South Dinajpur. I assure that we will soon defeat this Mamata Banerjee government and will form a government here," he said.

