Yogi Adityanath announces dates for 'Shahi Snan'

Yogi Adityanath. File pic

Allahabad (Uttar Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced the final dates for the three 'shahi snan' of Kumbh 2019 after holding consultations with the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad. The first 'shahi snan' for the akharas would be held on January 15 on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

The second will take place on February 4 (Mauni Amavasya), while the third on February 10 on the festival of Basant Panchami.

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department has planned to aggressively promote and publicise Kumbh 2019 at national and international platforms through various television channels.

Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inspected the preparations of the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad.

He reached Allahabad earlier in the day and held a meeting with officials in regard to the preparations of Kumbh Mela.

