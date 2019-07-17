Yogi Adityanath announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to kin of 14 people killed in rain-related incidents

national

According to official data from the state government, 133 buildings collapsed due to rain-related incidents from July 9 to 12

Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the 14 people who have died due to rain-related incidents in different districts of the state.



Among the districts that were affected by the natural calamity are Unnao, Ambedkar Nagar, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Hardoi, Khiri, Gorakhpur, Kanpur Nagar, Pilibhit, Sonabhadra, Chandoli, Firozabad, Mau and Sultanpur.



Meanwhile, normal life has been thrown out of gear due to flash floods triggered by torrential rains in Assam, Bihar, Tripura and Mizoram. The flood fury continued in Bihar and Assam Tuesday with the death toll in the region mounting to 55, even as a red alert was sounded in Kerala after the weather office predicted extremely heavy rains in the state.



The state governments in the affected states have directed officials to make adequate arrangements for ensuring relief aid to the affected people.

On the other hand, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of those who died in the building collapse in Mumbai's Dongri area a day earlier. He also announced a compensation of Rs 50,000 for the injured.



