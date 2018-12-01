Yogi Adityanath attacks Congress, says Rahul Gandhi lacks 'clear vision, strategy'

national

Adityanath also hit out at Congress leader and advocate Kapil Sibal and questioned him as to "why he asked the court not to hear the case of Ram Janmabhoomi until after 2019."

Yogi Aditynath

Ahead of the upcoming polls in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi on Saturday fired a fresh salvo at Congress party and said that party's chief Rahul Gandhi neither "has a clear vision nor any strategy."

"Rahul Gandhi neither "has a clear vision nor any strategy. This will be proved when the results of all five states will be declared and with time, Rahul Gandhi will realise that politics is not his field," he said while addressing a rally in Kota of poll-bound Rajasthan.

Adityanath also hit out at Congress leader and advocate Kapil Sibal and questioned him as to "why he asked the court not to hear the case of Ram Janmabhoomi until after 2019."

Slamming Congress party for questioning the Centre over development in the country, Adityanath asked, "If Congress has followed the road of development during its rule before 2014 then why Prime Minister Narendra Modi had no choice but to open bank accounts of 32 crore people under Jan Dhan Yojna?"

"This is the difference between former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and Prime Minister Modi as it was under their rule when Rs 100 used to be allotted for the particular scheme but only Rs 10 used to be reached at the ground level," he added.

Recounting various schemes initiated by Prime Minister Modi, Adityanath asserted, "The Congress party has failed to provide shelter to poor and tribal people; however, this became possible after introduction of Prime Minister Modi's Awas Yojna, we provided homes to around two crore people. Now, every poor has access to cylinders, free medicines, electricity, and water."

Applauding the efforts of Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, he said: "Under the healthcare scheme Bhamashah Yojana, the needy were provided Rs 30,000 to Rs 3,00,000 for health treatment. All these efforts take us toward the Ram Rajya."

Clarifying his previous remark that Lord Hanuman is a Dalit, Adityanath said, "Congress has developed a fear of Bajrang Bali. If I said that Lord Hanuman was the caretaker of all of us, including tribal and Dalits then also they have a problem with it."

The Chief Minister further stated that it is Congress, who plays caste and religion politics. "It is Congress that doesn't want the votes of people belonging to Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes but only of Muslims," he added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates