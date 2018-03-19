Yogi Adityanath: Bypoll results not a referendum on BJP policies

"I don't see the results as a referendum," he said at a media event



Yogi Adityanath

The BJP's defeat in the recent Lok Sabha bypolls in Gorakhpur and Phulpur cannot be seen as a referendum on the policies and programmes of the party's government at the Centre or in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said. He, however, added that the BJP had learnt a "lesson" and said he was confident the party would perform better in future polls, especially the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"I don't see the results as a referendum," he said at a media event. The UP CM added the SP-BSP combination had not made any dent in the saffron party's vote bank. "Our vote bank is intact," he said.

Will sulking BJP ally play spoilsport?

After its unexpected defeat in the recent LS bypolls in Gorakhpur and Phulpur, the ruling BJP might be in for fresh trouble in this week's Rajya Sabha polls on 10 seats from Uttar Pradesh, with a sulking ally keeping its cards close to its chest.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates