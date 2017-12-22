Yogi Adityanath comes to do business in Maharashtra

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday promised to roll out the red carpet for investors from Maharashtra willing to come and invest in his state

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday promised to roll out the red carpet for investors from Maharashtra willing to come and invest in his state. Addressing the roadshow for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit, he said the state offers an all-round business-friendly environment with a major improvement in the law and order situation since he took over the reins of the state nine months ago.

Yogi Adityanath

Interacting with some of the top industrialists like Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Deepak Parekh, Subhash Chandra, Ashok Hinduja, Sudhir Mehta as well as several Bollywood personalities, he said UP is "ready to welcome them and provide security to set up their establishments".

"I am inviting all of you to come and invest in UP as the situation has changed in a big way since the past nine months and we have made it an investment destination," he said.

Criticising the erstwhile government led by the Samajwadi Party, he claimed that before he came to power, "the people were scared by the mere mention of UP but his government worked hard to improvement the law and order situation" of the state.

"We have adopted a 'zero-tolerance policy against crime and corruption'. I have directed the police to tackle criminal elements appropriately in the language they understand," Adityanath said.

He said ambassadors of several countries met him three months ago and they also expressed their willingness to invest in UP as they witnessed the changed scenario and its investor-friendly image.

Adityanath informed the gathering that the UP Government would organized a two-day investor summit on February 21-22 in Lucknow, to attract more projects across different sectors in India's most populous state which is abundantly blessed with natural resources and good connectivity.

The state has already announced an industrial policy offering many sops and concession for otside investors, and expressed hope that it would help generate more employment for the state's youth.

Adityanath also said that the UP government plans to repeal around 1,200 old and outdated laws and set up other world-class facilities, improved infrastructure and related amenities for conducting business there.

He was leading a large delegation from the state including UP Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana, Chief Secretary Rajive Kumar, Industrial Development Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey, Director General of Tourism Awanish Awasthi and other senior officials.

