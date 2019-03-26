Yogi Adityanath: Congress did nothing for poor during its 10-year rule

national

Yogi also heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre for introducing various welfare schemes to benefit the poor

Hitting out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his minimum income scheme announcement, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday asked why the party didn't do anything to uplift the poor during the 10 years when it was in power.



In a big-bang poll promise, Gandhi had on Monday announced that Rs 72,000 per year will be given as minimum income to poor families, benefiting around 25 crore people, if his party is voted to power in the Lok Sabha polls beginning next month.



Addressing a 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha' (victory pledge meeting) here, Adityanath asked Gandhi why the Congress-led UPA government had not done anything to bring happiness into the lives of poor people during its 10-year term from 2004 to 2014.



He also heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre for introducing various welfare schemes to benefit the poor. He claimed that Modi, unlike the Congress, is sensitive towards the needs of the poor.

Adityanath accused Congress leaders of siphoning off government funds meant for the poor.



"Your father Rajiv Gandhi's helplessness was clearly visible when he had said that of Rs 100 that his government sent to the poor, only Rs 10 reached them," the chief minister said. "It was because Congress leaders were working as middlemen and their agents siphoned off the funds meant for welfare schemes," Adityanath added.



He also claimed that the Modi government had introduced a number of schemes for welfare of farmers, who committed suicide in large numbers during the Congress regime due to lack of policies for them. Adityanath also compared Gandhi's minimum income scheme with the NDA's flagship health insurance scheme -- Ayushmaan Bharat.



He said while Gandhi had promised to give Rs 72,000 per year to poor families, the Modi government had given Rs 5 lakh for the Ayushmaan Bharat scheme which will cover as many poor families. Gandhi, at a press conference on Monday, had said that 20 per cent or five crore families belonging to the poorest category with monthly income less than Rs 12,000 would come under the minimum income scheme.



Adityanath also hit out at the Opposition for politicising the Pulwama attack and questioning the subsequent air strikes carried out by the Indian Air Force in Pakistan. He alleged that the opposition parties did it to "please" Pakistan.

Adityanath said the people of Varanasi had chosen an MP and a prime minister who worked honestly and tirelessly for the country's progress.



He appealed to voters to ensure that the BJP wins 74 out of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in the polls.

Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven polls from April 11 to May 23. Polling will be held in Varanasi in the last phase on May 19. The BJP has fielded Modi, the sitting MP, from the seat. Results will be announced on May 23.

