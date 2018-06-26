Yogi Adityanath: Congress had imposed Emergency, but now it talks of democracy
Yogi Adityanath says the communal are talking about humanity and casteists are asking for justice
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath targeted the Congress on Monday claiming those who had once imposed Emergency in the country were talking of democracy now.
"It is unfortunate that a party that imposed Emergency 43 years ago is talking about democracy now," Adityanath said at an event. He said June 25 was a very important day as on this day Emergency was imposed in the country in 1975.
"It's surprising that those who imposed emergency are talking about democracy. Those who indulged in corruption are talking about morality, the communal are talking about humanity and casteists are demanding social justice," Adityanath said attacking Opposition parties.
He said time had come for people to start the preparations for teaching a lesson to those who issue such contradictory statements. He asked the event organisers, Sanskar Bharti, to help in preparing the upcoming Kumbh Mela at Allahabad, in which tourists and pilgrims from 192 countries would be visiting, a grand success.
'Cong spreading hate, division in society'
The BJP accused the Congress of making statements aimed at spreading hate and division in society as it targeted its leader Digivijay Singh for allegedly "insulting" Hindus. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi told the media that Singh in a recent statement had claimed that the word 'Hindu' did not exist, and claimed that such remarks of Congress leaders pointed to not only their ignorance but also a deep-rooted conspiracy.
'Emergency will figure in textbooks'
Dubbing the Emergency as a "black period" of the country, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said his ministry would work to include some content on it in textbooks. Speaking at a Delhi BJP function, he said Congress president Rahul Gandhi should seek "apology" before talking about freedom of press and judiciary in the country.
