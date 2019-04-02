Yogi Adityanath: Congress manifesto is bunch of lies

national

Yogi Adityanath was confident that BJP would form the government once again under the leadership of Narendra Modi

Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath dubbed the Congress manifesto as "a bunch of lies" and a document "mentioning 55 years of failures of successive Congress governments in 55 pages".



"The Congress manifesto is a bunch of lies and in the 55 pages, the Congress has given its failures of 55 years. The 55 years of Congress rules stands nowhere in terms of achievements in the 55 months of the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said Adityanath.



"The Congress governments always gave the slogan of 'Garibi Hatao' but did nothing for it. Due to lack of planning and lack of honesty, they failed to tackle poverty," he said.



He expressed confidence that BJP under the leadership of Narendra Modi would form the government once again.



Slamming Congress president Rahul Gandhi for the minimum income guarantee scheme 'NYAY', Adityanath said that people should ask him from where the money would come for it.



"The Congress failed to open accounts in its 55 years of rule, from where will it give Rs 72,000 into the accounts? People should ask Rahul Gandhi where will the money come from?" he said.



Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP functionary Manish Sisodia, meanwhile, took to Twitter slamming the Congress for allegedly ignoring the long-pending "full statehood" demand for Delhi in its election manifesto.



"The Congress manifesto is a big betrayal to the people of Delhi. Since the last 20 years, Congress is promising people of Delhi for full statehood. Why did they ignore it this time? How should someone trust that Congress will fulfil rest of its promises," tweeted Manish Sisodia.

kaaNgres kaa mainiph'estto dillii ke logoN ke saath bhut bdd'aa dhokhaa hai /



kaaNgres pichle 20 saaloN se dillii ke logoN se vaadaa kr rhii hai ki dillii ko puurnn raajy bnaayeNge / is baar kyuuN mukr gyii? koii kaise yk'iin kreN ki kaaNgres baak'ii vaade puure kregii? -- Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 2, 2019

Senior CPI leader D Raja, however, said the Congress manifesto and the manifesto of the Left have many things in common.



"The Congress party must have learnt certain lessons from the past and from the present. Now they have come out with certain programmes and there are many things common in the Congress and the Left manifestos," said D Raja.



"In our manifesto, we demand 10 per cent (of GDP) for education, 6 per cent for health care, unemployment allowance, universal pension, social security coverage, etc. Congress also talks of basic minimum income and poverty alleviation. This should not be a substitute for job creation and should not be at the cost of existing schemes," he said.



Setting the narrative for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the Congress party on Tuesday released its manifesto in which special focus has been on youth and farmer. Congress has promised the creation of jobs to filling up vacancies and providing a minimum support income of Rs 72,000 per year for the poor families.

