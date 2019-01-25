Yogi Adityanath: Contribute in Maharashtra's development but don't forget Uttar Pradesh

national

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday asked the migrants from his state to contribute in the development of Mumbai and Maharashtra, but not to forget their roots and the land of their forefathers. He said over 3.5 crore devotees have so far taken a holy dip at the Sangam - the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers in Prayagraj - where the Kumbh Mela is currently going on.

More than 15 crore devotees are expected to take a holy dip at the Kumbh Mela site by the time the mega congregation ends on March 4, Adityanath said. Adityanath was here to attend the 31st Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day celebration in Mumbai organised by a local BJP leader. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik, too, attended the celebration. Highlighting the arrangements made by the Uttar Pradesh government for the Kumbh, Adityanath said, "All sorts of research were taken into account to make the Ganga's water pure, pious and clean and make arrangements hassle-free."

"So far, 3.5 crore devotees have taken a holy dip in the Kumbh Mela and by the end of congregation, we expect over 15 crore devotees will have taken a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers," he said. Adityanath said the BJP-led government in the northern state has gone the extra mile to provide facilities to the devotees. He appealed to the people of Uttar Pradesh living in Mumbai and Maharashtra not to forget their roots. "May you all keep contributing in the development of Mumbai and Maharashtra, but please do not forget the birth place of your forefathers. Keep doing something for your ancestral place also," he said. Adityanath lauded Fadnavis's efforts to maintain law and order in the state BJP-ruled state. Pointing towards Fadnavis, Adityanath said, "You have done a great job by arresting few people who had sinister motives to do something nasty in the Kumbh. "However, had they come to UP, we would have dealt with them at our border only. We know how to deal with such people."

Adityanath was apparently referring to the arrest of members of an "ISIS-inspired" group, which the Maharashtra police claimed, were planning mass causality attacks at big gatherings, including possibly the Kumbh Mela. The UP Chief Minister said Lord Ram had links with Maharashtra when he spent most crucial part of his 14-year- long exile by living at Panchvati in Nashik district of the state. Fadnavis hailed Mumbai BJP general secretary Amarjeet Mishra's efforts to celebrate the Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day in Maharashtra. Mishra, along with his social and cultural outfit Abhiyan, has been organising the Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day in Mumbai since the last 30 years. This was the first time when the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh took part in the event. Addressing the gathering, Fadnavis said, "Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra have long association.

This bond between Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra is so deep that it seems like sugar has been added into milk (`doodh me shakkar ke tarah samathit')...and contributing equally in development of the state." Fadnavis said the people from Uttar Pradesh living here since three generations are more of Maharashtra's than that of UP. The CM said the people who used to terrorise the natives of Uttar Pradesh in Mumbai are not doing so anymore and they (migrants) now feel safe in the state. Adityanath said Maharashtra was the land of stalwarts like Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Veer Savarkar and Dr B R Ambedkar. Fadnavis praised the land of Uttar Pradesh, saying it is the birth place of several deities like Lord Ram and Krishna. On the occasion, Naik, who hails from Maharashtra, presented the report card of his tenure as Governor of Uttar Pradesh.

