Yogi Adityanath government dismisses jail officials for dereliction of duty

Taking stern action against a Jailor and a Deputy Jailor, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh dismissed two jail officials from their service for dereliction of duty. Jailor Uday Pratap Singh of Baghpat was sacked for laxity in duty. In his tenure, dreaded gangster Munna Bajrangi was shot dead inside the jail in July last year by another inmate Sunil Rathi.

The murder of Munna Bajrangi had sent shock waves in the state. Bajrangi had been brought to Baghpat from Jhansi for a court hearing and was shot dead inside the jail.

Director General (Prison) Arvind Kumar said that Singh had been suspended after the murder and he was dismissed from service after the inquiry found him guilty of negligence of duty.

The service of Deputy Jailor, Meerut, Dhirendra Kumar Singh was terminated on charges of corruption and extending unauthorised facilities to jail inmates in 2013. Deputy Inspector General (Prison), Bareilly, was probing into the matter and action was taken on the basis of his report.

